Lafayette Little League advances to Williamsport

The Lafayette Little League All-Stars have won the Southwest Region semifinals, and are on their way to Williamsport.

The team beat Colorado today, 11-0. They now advance to the 2021 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn., where they will play in the Southwest Region final on Tuesday. Their opponent will be the team that wins the Monday game between Colorado and Texas West.

The Tuesday game will air on ESPN at 6:00 pm.

Several games were forfeited because of positive COVID tests, and no international teams participated in the series this year, also because of COVID.