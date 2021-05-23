Lafayette Library inviting readers to 'Find Your Tale' this summer

The Lafayette Public Library is inviting readers in the community to 'Find Your Tale' during this year's summer reading challenge.

The Tails & Tales Summer Reading Challenge begins on June 1 and lasts until July 31. During that time, the library is challenging readers of all ages to reach a personal goal of 600 minutes and a combined community goal of 2,000,000 minutes read.

You can read books and participate in activities to earn virtual badges. Once you've read 600 minutes, stop by a library location to claim a prize and be entered for a grand prize drawing.

Readers can register online or by calling their library location starting Tuesday, June 1. For more details, visit lafayettepubliclibrary.org/summer.

