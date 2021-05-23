Watch
Lafayette Library inviting readers to 'Find Your Tale' this summer

Lafayette Public Library
Posted at 8:11 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 21:11:12-04

The Lafayette Public Library is inviting readers in the community to 'Find Your Tale' during this year's summer reading challenge.

The Tails & Tales Summer Reading Challenge begins on June 1 and lasts until July 31. During that time, the library is challenging readers of all ages to reach a personal goal of 600 minutes and a combined community goal of 2,000,000 minutes read.

You can read books and participate in activities to earn virtual badges. Once you've read 600 minutes, stop by a library location to claim a prize and be entered for a grand prize drawing.

Readers can register online or by calling their library location starting Tuesday, June 1. For more details, visit lafayettepubliclibrary.org/summer.

