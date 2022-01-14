Lafayette Libraries to close on Sundays starting in March

Beginning in March 2022, the Lafayette Public Library will eliminate Sunday operating hours at all library locations as well as Saturday operating hours at the Chenier Branch.

To read about the discussion that led to this decision, read this story from our media partners at The Advocate.

Sundays are statistically the least utilized day of the week, accounting for only 10% of item checkouts and computer sessions, a release from the library system states. Sunday closures will only eliminate 30 public service hours as opposed to more than 80 public service hours lost if libraries closed on Mondays, for example. Saturdays are also the least busy day of the week at the Chenier Library, officials say.

The new hours will enable the Lafayette Public Library to cut its current budget deficit nearly in half, saving approximately $300,000 annually. Digital services such as Libby, Flipster, Homework Louisiana, and much more will still be available 24/7 through the website and app, officials say.