Lafayette Juneteenth events start today

The SWLA Juneteenth Festival begins today.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with the news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Juneteenth today celebrates African American freedom and achievement while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures.

The Southwest Louisiana (SWLA) Juneteenth Committee's mission is to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States by celebrating the joys of liberty, educating the community about African American heritage, and by promoting positive cultural interaction. Every year, the SWLA Juneteenth Committee hosts various events in honor of the Juneteenth (June 19th) Holiday, including the SWLA Juneteenth Music Festival.

The Committee says events will take place as listed below:

June 14, 1:00pm Mayor-President’s Juneteenth Proclamation, Martin Luther King Center, Lafayette

June 15, 6:30pm Juneteenth Housing Seminar, via Zoom; 40 Acres & a Mule

June 17, 10:00am–1:00pm; Juneteenth Job Fair, Clifton Chenier Center, 220 W. Willow St., Lafayette

June 17, 6:00pm; Juneteenth Commemoration; ~June 18, 7:20am Acadiana Center for the Arts

June 18, 7:20am Juneteenth Sickle Cell Anemia Walk; 2700 LA Ave., Lafayette

June 18, 9:00am–6:00pm; SWLA Opening Ceremony & Juneteenth Festival-2700 LA Ave., Lafayette

June 19, 1:00pm; Gospel on the Lawn; 2700 Louisiana Ave, Lafayette, La

June 19, 3:00pm; True Friends of La Pointe, True Friends Hall; St. Martinville, La.

June 22, 2:00pm & 7:00pm; The Juneteenth Story, Acadiana Center for the Arts; 101 W. Vermilion St . Lafayette