Lafayette Household Hazardous Waste Day this weekend

The next Household Hazardous Waste Day for Lafayette residents will be held on September 9, 2023 from 8am-12pm at Cajun Field.

This is an opportunity for residents to get rid of household chemicals that are dangerous to dispose of down drains, in trash carts, and recycling carts. Electronics will NOT be accepted.

Only residents of the City of Lafayette, or those who live in the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish can participate. Bring your ID with proof of residence.

Here's a list of items that WILL be accepted:



Alkaline Batteries

Chemical Cleaners

Fluorescent Tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Mercury Thermometers

Paint & Paint Products

Paint Thinner & Stripper

Pesticides

Photographic Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Stains

Turpentine

Here's a list of items they will NOT Accept at this event:



X - NO Antifreeze

X - NO Appliances

X - NO Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries

X - NO Commercial Waste

X - NO Compact Fluorescent Bulbs

X - NO Compressed Gas Cylinders

X - NO Copiers

X - NO Electronics

X - NO Explosives (including ammunition)

X - NO Fire/Smoke Detectors

X - NO Medical Waste

X - NO Medicine

X - NO Motor Oil

X - NO PCB Oil

X - NO Radioactive Material

X - NO Tires

Here's some information if you do need to dispose of any of the items that won't be accepted. You should call ahead to confirm details and possible fees.

Antifreeze:



Firestone (all locations)

Take 5 Oil Change (1500 Pinhook or 3120 Ambassador Caffery)

Appliances:

Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling

1x per month curbside (visit Bulky Waste Map for designated week)

Automotive Batteries:

Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling

Most Automotive Stores (Call ahead- i.e. Auto Zone, Firestone, Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys)

Compact Fluorescent Bulbs:

Home Depot

Lowe's

Compressed Gas Cylinders:

Ameri-Gas (2317 North University Avenue)

Fire Extinguishers

Gulf Land Fire Safety Services, Inc. - Carencro, LA

Medicine / Prescription Drugs:

Local Pharmacies (Call ahead- CVS, iCare Community Pharmacy, Medicine Bin, Northside Pharmacy, Teche Drugs, Walgreens)

Rechargeable Batteries:

Best Buy - Lithium ion only

Batteries Plus

Motor Oil:

Most Automotive Stores

Wal-Mart

Tires: