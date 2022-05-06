Lafayette Household Hazardous Waste Day set for June

The next Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Household Hazardous Waste Day (HHWD) is set for June 4.

Chemicals should never be placed in trash or recycling carts, as they pose hazards to sanitation workers, are dumped in landfills, and contaminate land, air, and water.

· HHWD will be held on Saturday, June 4, at the Northgate Mall parking lot from 8:00 a.m.-noon.

· Enter the parking lot from Castille Avenue.

· HHWD is only open to residents who live in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish.

HHWD is typically held semi-annually, but LCG is building a facility where residents can drop off hazardous waste on designated days throughout the year. The facility will be located on Dugas Road and is anticipated to be completed in about a year.

Click https://lafayettela.gov/hhwd for a list of accepted and unaccepted items as well as locations to safely dispose of unaccepted items.