Lafayette Household Hazardous Waste Day happening Saturday

Lafayette residents can get a head-start on gathering household chemicals for the next LCG Household Hazardous Waste Day, set for November 20.

It will be held in the Cajundome parking lot from 8 a.m. - noon and is open only to residents who live in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish.

"We encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity to safely dispose of chemicals that pose hazards if dumped in their regular trash cart; they can injure you or sanitation workers. Also, when hazardous products end up in landfills, they can contaminate the land, air, and water supplies," LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said.

Items like chemical cleaners, gasoline, paint and paint products, pool chemicals, turpentine, and pesticides will be accepted. Antifreeze, medicine, copiers, fire/smoke detectors, radioactive materials, and televisions are just a few items that will not be accepted.

Electronics will also not be accepted. Ensure all liquid items are secure; leaky containers will not be accepted.

For a full list of accepted and unaccepted items, plus where you can drop off unaccepted items, click here.

