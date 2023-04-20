Lafayette house fire causes power outages in several neighboring homes

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Bunche Street that caused significant damage to the property and power outages in neighboring homes.

According to Fire Chief Robert Benoit, fire officials received several 911 calls Wednesday around 6:30 pm after smoke was seen coming from the back of the house.

As emergency personnel arrived on scene, smoke and flames were coming from the roof above the carport. The fire quickly spread to the attic and ignited a large section of the roof, the Lafayette Fire Department reports.

Firefighters battled the fire for about 30 minutes before subduing it.

The heat from the fire damaged surrounding electric service lines. As a result, LUS was required to disconnect the power to several homes. Services were restored once the fire was out, authorities say.

The four occupants were home when the fire started. A neighbor notified them that the dwelling was on fire, and the four people were able to escape without any injuries.

The Lafayette Fire Department determined the fire originated on the exterior of the home near the patio. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.