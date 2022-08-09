Lafayette hosts Brent Henley Youth Leadership Program

LAFAYETTE, LA- A class of 30 high school juniors meets yesterday for the first session of the 2022-2023 Brent Henley Youth Leadership Program.

This program was created to help develop, nurture, and mentor future leaders in Lafayette Parish. The opening retreat is the first of 9 sessions that students will attend throughout the school year.

Students, along with program leaders, were available to answer questions and participate in interviews from 8 am-2 pm at the Performance Center at Vermilionville.

For more information visit: https://www.broussardchamber.net/brent-henley-youth-leadership/