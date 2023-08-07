Lafayette hospital cleared after suspicious package found

For several hours on Sunday Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center was surrounded by law enforcement and crime scene tape.

Investigators were checking out a suspicious package found in a trash can, but found there was no threat, officials say.

On Sunday, received the following statement from Al Patin, CEO, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center:

"Today at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, an employee was alerted about a suspicious device discarded in a trash receptacle outside the front entrance. Aligned with our emergency and safety protocols, we immediately contacted law enforcement and limited access to the facility and nearby areas. Out of an abundance of caution, we moved patients and surgeries from the front of the facility to other locations within the hospital.

The Louisiana State Police, Lafayette Fire Department Hazardous Materials Response Team, and Lafayette Police Department assessed the situation. After investigating the suspicious item, the authorities confirmed that there was no threat.

The safety and security of our employees, patients and visitors is our highest priority. We take any threat very seriously and are vigilant about keeping our campus safe. We would like to thank our employees and our local authorities, who acted swiftly during this situation to ensure everyone’s safety.”