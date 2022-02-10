Lafayette home damaged Thursday by fire

Firefighters were on the scene Thursday of a house fire in the 1000 block of St. Antoine Street.

The Lafayette Fire Department says the fire was reported at 1:13 pm on February 10 by the home's occupants.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

LFD says the home sustained significant fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

