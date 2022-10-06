Lafayette High on lockdown again

Two days after a lockdown due to a social media threat, Lafayette High is on lockdown again.

The threat, posted on an Instagram page dedicated to school threats, names certain teachers, staff and students. The person states they have a gun and don't care if the police come.

Lafayette Police say the school was placed on lockdown after they became aware of the threat. More officers are on their way to the school now, a spokesman said.

If you want to read about the first lockdown this week, click here. Two students were arrested for their alleged roles in that incident.