Lafayette High lockdown lifted following social media threat

On Friday March 31, 2023, at approximately 11:13 a.m., Lafayette High School administrators were contacted by concerned students, in reference to a threatening social media post made on the previous day, police say.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the social media post made a specific threat in regards to the suspect “shooting up LHS” on Friday March 31, 2023.

Lafayette High School administrators immediately notified the Lafayette Police School Resource Officer, who then implemented safety protocols to ensure faculty and student safety.

The Lafayette Police Department was assisted by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in conducting a lockdown of Lafayette High School, until officers could determine that there was no imminent threat to campus.

The campus was later moved to a shelter in place status while an investigation could be initiated. The Lafayette Police Department is working closely with our partners at the Lafayette Parish School System in reference to this incident and subsequent investigation into this threat.

The school has since been deemed safe and the shelter in place status has been lifted.

Dismissal for the day will proceed as normal.

This incident is currently under investigation.