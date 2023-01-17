Watch Now
UPDATE: All clear given at Lafayette High

Posted at 9:44 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 11:34:27-05

UPDATE: The all-clear has been given at Lafayette High School.

Early Tuesday morning, the school had been evacuated - again - because of a social media threat.

Lafayette Police tell us there was a bomb threat against the school posted on social media.

Students, staff and faculty were evacuated while a K-9 team swept the school.

The school, and several others, were evacuated several times last fall for similar threats. Several teenagers were arrested for terrorizing in connection with those incidents.

Police are investigating this incident. We'll post updates as we get them.

