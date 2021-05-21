Lafayette High, Early College Academy hold commencement ceremonies

Two Lafayette Parish high schools held commencement ceremonies Thursday evening at the Cajundome to recognize their 2021 graduates.

Early College Academy (ECA) held graduation at 4 p.m., while Lafayette High's ceremony began at 7 p.m.

49 graduates received their diplomas from ECA, and 42 of those students also went home with associates degrees. ECA partners with South Louisiana Community College to blend high school and college work, allowing students to earn both an associate's degree and a high school diploma. The graduates will be attending 14 different universities.

Lafayette High School graduated almost 400 seniors in its ceremony Thursday, with 7 National Merit Scholar semi-finalists, the most in the Acadiana area.

LPSS superintendent Irma Trosclair spoke during the ceremony, recognizing the graduating class on their achievements during such a difficult year.

If you missed these ceremonies, but would like to watch, LHS commencement can be found here and ECA's here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel