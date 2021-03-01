Lafayette Habitat for Humanity opens 2021 Homeownership Program Applications

Applications are now open for Lafayette Habitat for Humanity's Affordable Homeownership Program.

Starting March 1, applications will be available on Lafayette Habitat’s website, habitatlafayette.org, and at its program office, 823 W. Congress Street.

Habitat says that eligible applicants must have current housing need, be able to make an affordable monthly mortgage payment, and be willing to partner with Habitat to accomplish sweat-equity hours and other requirements, like completing financial education and homeownership classes.

Interested applicants can find more information on the process online or by calling the Habitat office at (337) 261-5041.

Habitat says that the Affordable Homeownership Program is not a giveaway.

Qualified homebuyers pay for closing costs, make monthly mortgage payments and invest hundreds of hours of their own labor in building their Habitat house. Habitat says homes are sold to participants of its Affordable Homeownership Program for no profit. The sale is financed with an affordable 20-30-year mortgage loan and mortgage payments are then recycled to build more homes.

Applications are due to the Lafayette Habitat office by Friday, April 2, 2021 at 4:00p.m.

