Lafayette Habitat for Humanity held Women Build 2021

The Lafayette Habitat for Humanity held an event on Thursday evening to kick-off its 2021 Women Build event that brings women across the community together to address the affordable housing crisis by raising funds and building homes.

The home being built this year is partially funded through a Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) HOME grant which is designed exclusively to create affordable housing for low-income familiies.

Melinda Taylor, Executive Director of Lafayette Habitat for Humanity says, "We're kicking off Women Build 2021 which is a really exciting time for Lafayette Habitat for Humanity. We're going to have teams of women coming out through the month of October and November starting next week with our presented sponsor team from Iberia Bank/ Women are going to take this house from what you see right now to a home for our homeowner."

The future homeowner for this house, Takeitha, has a unique story, says Taylor, as her home is being built on the family property she inherited from her father, the same property that she and her siblings grew up on. Ever since the family home that previously sat on the property had to be demolished years ago, Takeitha has dreamed about building on this property and restoring the family legacy her parents worked so hard to establish.

LCG Director of Community Development and Planning Mary Sliman said “Our longstanding relationship with Habitat has continued our efforts with our neighborhood revitalization program. Through the HOME grant, people like Takeitha are able to realize their dream of owning their own home.”

"Lafayette Consolidated Government has played a key role in more than 50 houses that we’ve built in Lafayette’s core neighborhoods, including this year’s Women Build home," said Taylor. "LCG has made affordable, owner-occupied housing a top priority over the years by allocating HUD funding to programs addressing the availability and accessibility of safe, decent housing to low-income families."

Today's event recognized event sponsors and participants who have raised the remaining portion of funds to complete the house. Sponsors included: IBERIABANK/FIRST HORIZON, Hancock Whitney, AOPi Alumni group, Eagle Pest Control, Junior League of Lafayette, The Lemoine Company, Oge’s Rent-All Center, Safety Management Systems, and Standard Law.

Volunteer construction shifts for Women Build will take place through December of this year with the estimated completion of the home being March 2022.

