Lafayette Habitat for Humanity continues to accept applications for Affordable Homeownership Program

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity would like to remind the public that applications for its Affordable Homeownership Program are still open and will be available for the entire month of March.

Applications are available on Lafayette Habitat's website, habitatlafayette.org, and at its program office, 823 W. Congress St.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, many families were already paying too much of their monthly income for housing, forcing them to make impossible choices between paying the rent and other basic necessities.

"The economic fallout from the pandemic has only exacerbated this housing crisis. Now more than ever, families need stable, affordable housing and the opportunity to build wealth through homeownership. Lafayette Habitat for Humanity is committed to increasing opportunities for affordable homeownership in the area through this program."

Eligible applicants must have current housing need, be able to make an affordable monthly mortgage payment, and be willing to partner with Habitat to accomplish sweat-equity hours and other requirements, like completing financial education and homeownership classes.

Interested applicants can find a prerecorded information session that answers frequently asked questions about the process on our website or call the office with any questions at (337) 261-5041.

Applications are due to the Lafayette Habitat office by Friday, April 2, 2021 at 4:00p.m.

