Lafayette gathers to honor lives of cyclists at Mickey Shunick Memorial Ride

LAFAYETTE, La. — On Wednesday, Lafayette saw a gathering of numerous individuals coming together to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in cycling accidents.

The 6th Annual Mickey Shunick Memorial Loop Ride encompassed a 7.8-mile route, weaving through interconnected bike lanes and shared roadways.

The riders kicked off their journey at Moncus Park, concluding the evening with a post-ride celebration at Corner Bar.

Tom Shunick, Mickey's father, shared, "The fact that it's still going, it's not just about her now. There's a lot of other kids that have been hit while riding bikes."

In the past, the Mickey Loop Ride has paid tribute to Mickey Shunick and other cyclists who have lost their lives. This year, organizers encouraged anyone who has lost a friend or family member to a cycling accident to participate and ride in their memory.

Stressing the importance of cyclist awareness, Tom added, "Be aware of bikers. It's biker awareness and just hopefully it gets the point across a little bit."