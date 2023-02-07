Lafayette's First African American museum accepting historical artifacts

Freetown in Lafayette has played a substantial role in Lafayette’s African-American history, known as a safe haven for freed slaves.

“It was a space that people pick themselves up by the bootstraps, entrepreneurs at a time when certain jobs were not readily available so people had to be resourceful,” founder of Maison Freetown Erica Fox said.

Fox was urged to start up Lafayette's first African American museum located in Freetown Port-Rio—after trying to get one open for over a decade.

"I took it upon myself to say either I'm going to be about it or be okay with not seeing it and I couldn't, I just really couldn't,” Fox said.

East University Avenue, Lee avenue, Garfield street, Taft street, Lucille Ave., Jefferson street, and Coolidge street surround the neighborhood. Fox said Freetown was a place where blacks during the segregation era were able to thrive.

“If we ever had our own Black Wall Street in Lafayette, it would have been Freetown,” Fox said.

Although historical accounts differ, the neighborhood is believed to have formed around the time of the civil war and was a place where newly freed slaves and the original free men of color could create a community.

"Governor Mouton owned a very large part of this community which is called Mouton addition, also known as Freetown,” Fox said.

The neighborhood's historic value dates back to the 1800s when former Governor Mouton planted sugarcane and owned nearly 120 slaves in the parish, according to The Advocate.

"He was looking for new opportunities and to make his sugarcane business a little bit easier to transport. So that's where railroads came into play. He was instrumental in getting that established here,” Mouton said.

Fox is now adding historical African-American jewels to the museum including musicians, schools, and historical moments.

"One of the things that we really pride ourselves on is going out and seeking out African American talent or people of color because we really want to showcase art from a lens of color. So some of the artists that are displayed here. showcase their background in their natural environments,” Fox said.

If you have historical documents, items, or memorabilia worthy of being featured in the new African-American museum email Fox at truefriendssocietylft@gmail.com.

