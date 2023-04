Lafayette Fire Department responded to a truck fire that took place around 9 a.m. at the corner of Ambassador Caffrey Parkway and Tucker Drive.

The Coca-Cola truck engine compartment caught on fire. The driver noticed smoke coming from the engine area and steered the truck off Ambassador.

Lafayette firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared the road way.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, no one was injured.

The cause of fire was not determined.