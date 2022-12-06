Lafayette firefighters respond to commercial fire on Evangeline Thruway

Lafayette firefighters responded to a commercial fire in the 2700 block of NE Evangeline Thruway.

According to Fire Chief Robert Benoit, the fire took place in the old Ramada Inn Hotel. As firefighters arrived on scene, witnesses alerted responding crews that the fire was in the rear of the complex. Emergency crews found heavy smoke coming from an upstairs room. Firefighters entered the second-floor room and discovered flames throughout. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Two adjacent rooms were also damaged as a result.

The hotel had been vacant for over 15 years and this would mark the third fire at the location since 2016, officials say.

Fire officials have found evidence of individuals squatting inside the vacant rooms on each occasion and graffiti can be found all over the building.

Contact with the property representative has been made and the exterior overgrowth of the premise has been cleared and most of the rooms have been secured.

However, according to the representative, individuals continue to force the doors open to the rooms.

Fire officials have determined that someone was residing in the abandoned room. Personal items were found in the room indicating such.

According to Chief Benoit, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

