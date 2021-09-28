Lafayette firefighters assisting St. Charles communities impacted by Ida

One month after Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana, recovery efforts continue in the bayou parishes.

This week there's some support headed that way from right here in Acadiana.

Eight Lafayette firefighters and two fire trucks left the station Monday evening and headed for St. Charles Parish, unsure of the conditions they'll be facing, but ready to help the communities impacted by Ida. The teams will be in Destrehan and Killona for the next two weeks, according to LFD.

Before heading out, the crew was led in prayer by LCG Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin.

Then the crew loaded up their uniforms and prepared to leave, eager to help those in need.

"We've put this together, we've trained for this, and this is one of those opportunities unfortunately where we're going to be able to go out there and help others in need," said Fire Chief Robert Benoit. "I think the citizens are going to be very appreciative of the fact that the Lafayette Fire Department is responding to help others in need."

The department plans to make as many trips as needed to help out the St. Charles community.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel