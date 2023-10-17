Lafayette fire station to receive 1.5 million dollar renovation

Fire station #2 located at 1013 Mudd Avenue will be closed starting Thursday, October 19, 2023 for a major renovation. The $1.5 million renovation will take 6 months to complete.

The only two-story fire station, built in 1982, needs repairs and modifications to the layout as the number of firefighters working at the station has increased. In addition, the station wasn’t designed for gender inclusion.

The renovation will include modifications to have separate sleeping quarters for males and females as well as gender-neutral restroom facilities. The decision to renovate the fire station was cost effective compared to building a new fire station.

Firefighters will be transitioning out of the fire station Thursday, October 19th. The engine company and rescue truck will temporarily relocate to fire station #3, 429 Cooper Drive Caffery. During the renovation, the engine company will be responding from fire station #3 to calls for service in that response area. The fire department has taken the necessary precautions to ensure service is not interrupted and response times remain efficient. Calls for service on the outer perimeter of that response area will be assisted by engine companies within the district. The public should not be concerned about fire protection.

“In closing a fire station, albeit temporary, the main concern is always maintaining efficient response times,” states Fire Chief Robert Benoit. Chief Benoit continues, “the community around fire station #2 can be assured the Lafayette Fire Department have put in place sufficient measures provide the same level of service. Our mission is always to save life and property.”