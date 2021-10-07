Lafayette Fire Dept. to host fire prevention drive-thru parade Oct. 9

The Lafayette Fire Department to host Fire Prevention Week drive-thru parade on Saturday at the Lafayette Fire Prevention Bureau.

The event is part of their week long Fire Prevention Week campaign to educate the community of the "Sounds of Fire Safety" and reduce house fires in the community.

Parents will be able to drive through the parking lot where they will have a fire truck, aerial ladder and the fire safety house on display.

The parade will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The first 200 children will receive a fire safety goody bag along with pizza and a drink.

Lafayette Fire Department

Sparky, LFD'S mascot, will be available to wave at the kids as they pass by.

The parade will be held at 2100 Jefferson Street in Lafayette.

For more information, the community can follow Lafayette Fire Department on Facebook and Twitter as they promote Fire Prevention Week with fire safety tips throughout the month.

