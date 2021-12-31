Lafayette Fire Dept. distributes 250 covid test kits on New Year's Eve

The Lafayette Fire Department says they have distributed all of the free at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Department spokesperson Alton Trahan says that over 250 test kits were handed out on Friday, December 31.

All kits were distributed in about 15 minutes, he says.

A line for the test kits formed at the Central Fire Station on East Vermilion Street in Lafayette before 7:00 am.

Two kits were given out per household and each kit had two tests inside.

On Decmeber 24, the fire department distributed 200 test kits to residents.

