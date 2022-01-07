Watch
Lafayette Fire Department to distribute COVID test kits Saturday at Robicheaux Center

January 8, at 8:00 am
KATC
LFD Home Kit Distribution
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 12:21:18-05

Free COVID-19 at-home test kits will be available on Saturday at the Robicheaux Recreation Center.

The Lafayette Fire Department will begin distributing tests to the public on Saturday, January 8, at 8:00 am.

LFD says they received the allotment of COVID-19 at-home test kits from Louisiana Department of Health.

The Robicheaux Recreation Center is located at 1919 Eraste Landry Road in Lafayette.

Each recipient must be present to receive a test kit.

The department says that only 1 test kit will be distributed per person.

A drive-thru will be set up for the distribution. Those who arrive must remain in their vehicles.

