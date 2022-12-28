Lafayette Fire Department reminds residents of fireworks laws and safety

The Lafayette Fire Department reminds citizens that it is illegal to set off fireworks in the City of Lafayette, but fireworks are legal in unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. Fireworks pose a danger to those lighting them as well as their neighbors and can lead to injury and unintended fires. The most common fireworks injuries are to the face, eyes, hands, and fingers.

“Our main concern is safety. Often, fireworks land in a field or next to someone’s house, and subsequently, you have a small fire. We recommend having a fire extinguisher or water hose nearby in case a small fire pursues,” Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said.

The State Fire Marshal advises: