Lafayette Fire Department pays final farewell to Chief Keith Sonnier

The Lafayette Fire Department is paying its final farewell to Fire Inspector II, Chief Keith Sonnier on Tuesday.

The department will hold a Firefighter Funeral with Full Honors on October 19 at the Cathedral of St. John at 1:30 pm.

Visitation will be at the Cajundome Convention Center from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

A final salute procession took place Tuesday morning starting at 6:45 am from Syrie Funeral Home to the Convention Center.

Chief Sonnier was carried on a fire truck caisson with Honor Guard. The public was asked to line the route this morning to pay their respects.

The procession included a salute at the Fire Prevention Bureau and at the Central Fire Station on E. Vermilion Street.

According to the department, Sonnier was an active firefighter with over 33 years of service.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel