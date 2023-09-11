Watch Now
Lafayette Fire Department hosts 22nd Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11

Lafayette Sign in Parc Sans Souci
Posted at 6:06 AM, Sep 11, 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Fire Department will commemorate the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11 on Monday, September 11, 2023, starting at 9 am. The event will take place at Parc Sans Souci, located at 201 East Vermilion Street in Downtown Lafayette.

The Lafayette Fire Department and first responders from the parish will pay their respects to the heroes and victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which occurred 22 years ago and claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 individuals.

As part of the commemoration, memorial wreaths will be placed at the 9/11 monument in honor of those lost, and a moment of silence will be observed. Words of reflection and encouragement will also be shared.

This event is an opportunity for the general public to join in remembering this significant moment in American history.

