Lafayette Fire Department collecting items for community-wide baby shower

The Lafayette Fire Department is teaming up with A Pregnancy Center & Clinic to collect much-needed baby items for their April Showers campaign.

The community-wide baby shower called April Showers will take place during the entire month of April.

The community community can drop off much-needed items like diapers, baby powder, lotion, shampoo, bottles, pacifiers, diaper bags, car seats, etc. to any of the Lafayette Fire Department stations.

The fire department says that the event is designed to raise much-needed baby items for those who visit A Pregnancy Center & Clinic in need of help

A Pregnancy Center and Clinic is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit medical clinic that provides free pregnancy screenings, ultrasounds and material support to young teens and women experiencing unplanned pregnancies.

"Lafayette Fire Department is excited about the partnership. Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled last year," said the fire department in a press release. "We’re hoping this year is a huge success."

Fourteen fire stations located throughout the Lafayette area will act as drop-off locations for individuals wanting to donate items. Collection boxes are located in each fire station.

Members of the community can bring the item(s) inside and firefighters will place them in the box.

