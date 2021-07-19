Lafayette Fire Department breaks ground on new Cooper Drive station

The Lafayette Fire Department held a ground breaking on Monday to announce the start of construction for the new Fire Station #3 located at 429 Cooper Drive.

The original fire station was built in 1978 and was torn down in March of 2020 due to major structural concerns.

As the fire department grew, they say the size of the station was not suitable to accommodate the amount of personnel and the apparatuses required to deliver services within that district. The decision was made to demolish the old station and erect a new one at the same location to better serve the citizens of Lafayette.

"For the fire fighters, this is there home away from home. It is very exciting, they cant wait to get back in here. They knew what they were living in before and to see something of this magnitude its a good moral boosted for them and being a home away from home they can live in a safe environment," Fire Chief Robert Benoit said.

The new fire station, over 7300 sq. ft., will comprise of living quarters designed with 8 gender-neutral separate sleeping rooms and a 3-bay apparatus room for fire trucks and service vehicles. The estimated cost of the new construction is $2.5 million. The fire station is expected to be completed within one year.

With the old fire station, access was limited to only Cooper Drive. The new layout of the station will provide access to Benoit Falgout Drive affording firefighters with a quicker response to emergencies within the response zone.

“We are thankful to the administration and council for supporting the construction of a new fire station in City Council District 1,” states Fire Chief Robert Benoit. Chief Benoit continues, “The new fire station will support the fire department’s goal in delivering quality public service to the citizens of Lafayette.”

