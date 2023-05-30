Lafayette Fire Department accepting applications for Fire Explorer program

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Fire Department is searching for qualified candidates interested in joining the Fire Explorer Post through Boy Scouts of America.

The Fire Explorer Post, a hands-on, classroom-based program, is open to individuals between the ages of 14 and 18 who are interested in learning more about careers in fire and emergency services, according to the fire department.

Explorers will have the opportunity to experience firsthand what it's like to be a firefighter. After completing the week-long training, Explorers are assigned to a fire station. There, they will be mentored by firefighters, respond to emergencies and participate in non-emergency procedures, as stated by Fire Chief Robert Benoit.

All training will take place at the Louis F. Babin Institute of Fire Training located at 300 N. Dugas Road.

The orientation for applicants will be held at the training facility on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 6:30 pm. All students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The program is open to individuals who meet all qualifications. For additional information, interested applicants can contact the training center at 337-291-5506.