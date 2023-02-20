Lafayette FD responds to fire at St. Francis Motel

LAFAYETTE, La. — According to the Lafayette Fire Department (LFD), on February 19, 2023, at 11:13 am, Lafayette firefighters responded to a commercial fire at 1604 N University Avenue, St. Francis Motel.

When firefighters arrived on scene, smoke and flames coming from one of the motel rooms quickly spread to an adjacent room and the attic. Fire officials say additional fire resources were requested to assist in containing the fire spread and extinguishment. Eleven fire apparatus and 38 firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes with no injuries were reported.

The fire damaged two rooms and the attic in one section of the motel. Only one of the rooms was occupied and the occupant was not at the motel when the fire started, authorities say. The electrical services to the motel were disconnected due to the amount of fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.