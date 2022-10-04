Lafayette family loses home to fire, seeks assistance from community

The owner of the home that caught fire off of Randolph Drive in Lafayette has displaced two families. The fire burned both the owner and neighbors homes.

The family is speaking out on the moment when they noticed the home caught fire.

Merlene Francis lived in Randolph for twenty-eight and a half years. Francis tells KATC that her great-grandson woke her up thinking someone had fired shots at their home before realizing the home was on fire.

In need of assistance, Francis then rolled out of her bed as best as she could and headed out of the door.

Merlene and her family members were able to get out the house safe, but everything was damaged in the fire.

Francis was also well known as the "neighborhood grandmother" who sold snacks to kids in the neighborhood.

Francis granddaughter, Chantel, has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser seeking help from the community to support the family who lost everything in the house fire.

To donate to Merlene Francis and her family, click here.