Lafayette eye doctor recognized for work in Black community

An eye doctor in Lafayette is being recognized by Gov. John Bel Edwards' office and Sen. Gerald Boudreaux for his work in the Black community.

Jerry Gerdes is being honored for helping underprivileged families. He's saved numerous people from going blind.

"We have a lot of great medical advocate in Senator Boudreaux's district but we don't have a lot of eye doctor advocates in his district," said Gerdes. "So I saw a void there and I felt compelled to fill that void and to take care of the most vulnerable in this district."

His uncle lost his eyesight to diabetes, which Gerdes said inspired him to be an optometrist.

