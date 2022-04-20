Lafayette Deputies search for missing teen last seen in Duson

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager.

Deputies say they are looking for 16-year-old Jacelynn Foret who was reported missing from Lafayette Parish. She is described as being 5'2' tall, weighing 100 lbs and has black hair and blue eyes.

Foret was last seen on the evening of April 19, 2022, in Duson, wearing a black hoodie and light blue leggings. Jacelynn has a septum piercing, as well as one in each nostril.

If you see Foret or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

