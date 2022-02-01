Lafayette dental office offering free services for children

LAFAYETTE, La. - The annual event Dentistry from our Heart hosted by Quest Pediatric Dentistry, will be held on Friday, February 18th. The event will start at 7 a.m. and will end at 11 am.

a.m.

The purpose of this event is to give back to the community and serve children from ages 0-10 in the Acadiana area with free dental care. From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. each child will receive either a

free cleaning, filling, extraction, or sealant based on their needs. There is no appointment, insurance, or payment information necessary, and registration will begin at 7 a.m. A parent or

legal guardian must register. Parents may bring chairs, water, and snacks, plus toys to pass the time. Patients will be seen on a first-come-first-served basis.

Families will be able to interact with others from around the community and enjoy additional fun and prizes provided by Quest Pediatric Dentistry.

Quest Pediatrics is a local dental practice that provides dental care for all children, from infancy through adolescence. The dentists on staff include Dr. Troy Miller, Dr. Shilpa Nileshwar, Dr. Ainsli Hollier, and Orthodontist Dr. Lindsay Richard Landry D.D.S, M.S.

If you have any questions, please call 337-984-4747 for more information.

