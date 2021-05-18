Lafayette declares state of emergency, puts curfew in place

A state of emergency has been issued for Lafayette Parish which will include a curfew.

LCG says that after exceptional rainfall and numerous severe weather watches and warnings, and after consulting with area Mayors and Sheriff Garber, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish.

Beginning immediately a curfew is in effect for Lafayette Parish until 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, if conditions improve.

They say that severe weather and continued rainfall are expected over the next several days, which could cause prolonged flooding and hazardous conditions throughout the parish.

LCG is advising that residents should take steps to protect life and property.

"Avoid driving or walking through floodwaters, vehicles that drive through flooded roadways not only risk getting stuck, but could also push water into nearby homes. Continue to monitor local media for the latest updates, and remain indoors if possible."

For the latest updates on road closures and other information visit www.lafayettela.gov

