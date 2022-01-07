Lafayette declares beginning of carnival season with a flag ceremony

Here in Lafayette, the Mardi Gras spirit is now in the air.

Today, the Mardi Gas flag was raised officially declaring the beginning of carnival season.

If you'd like to take picture in front of the flag, it is located at City Hall at the Lafayette Consolidated Government building at 705 W University Avenue.

