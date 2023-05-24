Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette day care worker arrested, accused of slamming child to ground

Lafayette Police Department
KATC photo
Lafayette Police Department
Lafayette Police Department
Posted at 11:23 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 12:37:21-04

A Lafayette woman has been booked with Cruelty to a juvenile, accused of slamming a two-year-old to the ground because he didn't want to take a nap.

Clemonia Onezime, 22, was booked on Tuesday, records show.

Lafayette Police say she's accused of an incident that happened in April. She was employed at a local daycare, and was caught on video picking up the child, who was in her car, and slamming him to the ground. She was seen placing the same child on a mat and holding him down by placing her thigh on his back, police allege. Police also allege that her body weight was used to restrict the child from moving.

We've asked police to confirm the address of the day care. Parents have told us the name of the business, but we'll confirm prior to posting it. In the meantime, we've reached out to that day care for a response.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.