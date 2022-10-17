Lafayette Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying suspect of armed robbery

Lafayette Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying the suspect wanted for an armed robbery.

The incident occurred at 9 pm on Monday October 3, 2022, at the Circle K convenience store located at 724 Eraste Landry Rd.

Crime Stoppers say the suspect entered with a firearm in his hand and aggressively approached the cashier. He went to grab the cashier's arm to pull her behind the sales counter and demanded she open the cash register. Once opened, the suspect removed an undisclosed amount of money from the register then demanded the cashier to open the safe. The cashier was unable to open the safe, so the suspect fled north on North Bertrand Dr.

If you have any information regarding this case, below are different ways to anonymously report your tip:

Dialing **TIPS using any mobile device