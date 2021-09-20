Lafayette Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying attempted murder suspect

Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department need your help identifying a suspect responsible for Attempted Murder.

On September 9th at approximately 9:30 am, Lafayette Police responded to the 500 block of Orchid Dr. in reference to multiple shots fired. Witnesses say the driver of this white Dodge Ram truck, exited the vehicle and began shooting a handgun at one victim who was seated inside a vehicle and into a residence where at least one occupant was inside. The driver and the passenger then fled the area prior to officer's arrival.

If you have any information about this crime or you know the identity of the suspect or passenger of the vehicle, say it here! You can submit your tip by calling our tips line at 232-TIPS or submit your tip on our P3 TIPS mobile app.

