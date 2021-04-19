Lafayette couple cited for illegal possession of a gray wolf

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Lafayette couple on April 16 for allegedly possessing a gray wolf in Lafayette Parish.

Agents cited a Lafayette couple for possessing a live gray wolf.

Agents say they received a complaint of a large wolf like animal being walked in front of an elementary school in the city of Lafayette. The complainant also stated that he was worried about the safety of the school children and that this particular animal had attacked a neighborhood resident.

LDWF says they investigated the complaint and found the couple to be in possession of what appeared to be a gray wolf. Agents obtained a search and seizure warrant for the animal in order to have its DNA analyzed and confirmed.

They say that DNA testing confirmed that the animal indeed was a gray wolf (Canis lupus), which is illegal to possess in Louisiana.

A 15th Judicial District Judge has ordered the animal to be boarded at a K-9 training facility until the case is adjudicated.

Possessing a gray wolf brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

