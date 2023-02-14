Lafayette councils to meet in special session to discuss drainage suits

The Lafayette City and Parish councils will meet in special session Wednesday to discuss lawsuits filed against LCG over Guillory administration drainage projects.

The meeting is set for 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday February 15 at the auditorium in City-Parish Hall.

The discussion is noticed as an executive session to discuss several lawsuits filed in connection with the so-called Homewood drainage project, in which a number of ponds were dug on property owned by the Bendel family.

Under Louisiana's open meetings laws, government bodies like the councils can hold an executive session, in other words a closed-door session that the public cannot attend, to discuss pending litigation. That's to ensure a government isn't put at a disadvantage in a legal proceeding by having to discuss legal strategy in open session.

Any votes taken, however, must be taken in open session.

Recently, the Bendel Partnership filed a motion for damages and fees in the lawsuit. To read about that, check out The Current's continuing coverage here.