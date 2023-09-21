Lafayette councils amend ordinance banning Sunday morning alcohol sales

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette, along with its unincorporated areas, is set to introduce the availability of low-alcohol beverages such as beer, for on-site consumption on Sunday mornings.

According to our media partners at The Advocate, the Lafayette City and Parish Councils agreed to amend an existing ordinance that prohibits the sale of alcohol with less than six percent alcohol content on Sunday mornings.

Most types of beer are less than six percent.

If the change is signed into law, it will become possible to purchase beer as early as 7 am on Sundays for on-premises consumption, as reported by the newspaper.

At present, the sale, service, or delivery of alcohol for on-premises consumption is prohibited from 2 to 11 am on Sundays.

Alcohol can be purchased as early as 6 am every other day of the week.