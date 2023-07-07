Lafayette Consolidated Government creates online job application portal

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has unveiled its new online civil service job application portal.

The online application portal improves the hiring process by saving time for applicants, who will no longer have to submit applications during business hours, LCG Officials report.

“We are committed to making the job application process as convenient and user-friendly as possible for our applicants,” said Municipal Civil Service Director Adam Marcantel. “The new online portal will allow us to better track and manage our applications as well as provide a more efficient way for our applicants to apply for jobs.”

Applicants will first need to create an account and should have proof of age (at least 18 years of age and a social security number) on hand. Both must be provided electronically when applying. Account information will be saved, eliminating the need to re-enter information when revisiting the site.

Implementing the online application portal is just one of the many ways the organization is working to improve how it operates and better serve the community, says Jennifer McCommons of Communications.

View job openings at https://lafayettela.applicantstack.com/x/openings. If visiting the LCG website at https://www.lafayettela.gov/, click on the Government Directory tab, then Civil Service.