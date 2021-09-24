Lafayette Compressed Natural Gas fueling station reopens

Lafayette Consolidated Government announced September 24 that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fueling station at 1515 East University Avenue has reopened.

The station is now open to the public and fleet owners.

The station was closed earlier this week for repairs.

