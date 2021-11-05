Lafayette Compressed Natural Gas fueling station closed for repairs

The Compressed Natural Gas fueling station in Lafayette will be closed until further notice.

Lafayette Consolidated Government says the station is closed for repairs.

The fueling station is located at 1515 East University Avenue.

