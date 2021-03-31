Lafayette community invited to Prayer Parade this Good Friday

The Lafayette community is invited to come together this Friday for the first ever Prayer Parade.

Starting at 1914 Cameron Street at 10 a.m., participants will be able to join in with their families and complete the Stations of the Cross. It starts with a car and float parade and will end with the Prayer and Praise Rally in Parc International from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Stations of the Cross are a series of 14 images portraying events in the Passion of the Christ, starting with the condemnation of Jesus Christ by Pontius Pilate to Jesus' entombment.

St. John Cathedral, City Hall, UL Student Union, the Lafayette Police Department, and more will be featured as stations.

Organizers hope the Lafayette community comes together to pray for the parish. All are invited.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or click here.

